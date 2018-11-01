THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Severe Weather Warning for people in South West and parts of Central, East Gippsland, Mallee, North East, West and South Gippsland and Wimmera Forecast Districts.
This advice message is for DAMAGING WINDS in South West and parts of Wimmera, Central and West and South Gippsland forecast districts.
Southern and western Victoria are at risk of DAMAGING GUSTS of 90-110 km/h from showers and thunderstorms during Thursday.
Be aware of potential hazards caused by the severe weather. Hazards include damaged buildings, trees down, fallen power lines and debris.
What you should do:
* Park your car undercover and away from trees.
* Stay inside if conditions outside appear dangerous.
* Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.
When preparing your property, ensure you take appropriate safety precautions and do so well before the severe weather arrives.
As we are in grass pollen season, people may experience asthma symptoms or difficulty breathing due to the combination of thunderstorm activity and high grass pollen levels.
If you have a history of asthma or hay fever there is an increased chance that you will experience symptoms such as wheezing, breathlessness, a feeling of tightness in the chest or a persistent cough.
If you have asthma, you should follow your asthma action plan, and have your reliever puffer with you at all times today, this is your emergency asthma first aid medication
If you have hay fever, you should learn the 4 steps of asthma first aid. You should also have reliever medication suitably available.
Avoid wind gusts before and during the storm. Go inside and close your windows and doors before and during the thunderstorm. If using air conditioning, turn it onto recirculate.
Call triple zero (000) immediately if someone is not breathing, if their asthma suddenly becomes worse or is not improving, or if the person is having an asthma attack and a reliever is not available.
If you are driving:
* If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low lying areas and floodwater.
* Be aware of road hazards such as mud, debris and damaged roads or bridges.
* For road closure information, check the VicTraffic website, contact your local council or call VicRoads (13 11 70).
You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.
Call Triple Zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency. For severe weather-related emergency assistancefrom the SES, phone 132 500.
Impacts in your area:
The potential impacts of severe weather in your area include:
* building damage.
* fallen power lines.
* fallen trees and branches.
* broken windows.
* damage to vehicles.
* dangerous road conditions.
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 6pm tonight (Thursday, November 1) or as the situation changes.
Severe weather information
For storm warnings and information, phone the Bureau of Metereology on 1300 659 217 or go to www.bom.gov.au/vic/warnings.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
* www.emergency.vic.gov.au.
* VicEmergency Hotline – freecall 1800 226 226.
* VicEmergency app.
* Facebook or Twitter (#vicstorms).
* Tune in to ABC Local Radio, commerci al and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
* To access this information in other languages call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.
* If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.
More details at http://emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/#!/warning/5093/moreinfo