AUSTRALIA’S elite Junior volleyball players competed in Queensland during October at the Australian Junior Volleyball Championships.
Four South Gippsland players represented Victoria in their respective age divisions during the week-long tournament.
Under 17 Girls Rachel Chalmers and Alexandra Scott were awarded the silver medal as Victoria fought hard against a tough Queensland squad who ultimately won their division.
Natasha Hibma’s Under 15 Girls team earned a bronze medal.
Chris Axford’s Under 15 Boys team placed fourth.
