Setter, Chris Axford serves for the Victorian U15 Boys (Gold) team.

AUSTRALIA’S elite Junior volleyball players competed in Queensland during October at the Australian Junior Volleyball Championships.
Four South Gippsland players represented Victoria in their respective age divisions during the week-long tournament.
Under 17 Girls Rachel Chalmers and Alexandra Scott were awarded the silver medal as Victoria fought hard against a tough Queensland squad who ultimately won their division.
Natasha Hibma’s Under 15 Girls team earned a bronze medal.
Chris Axford’s Under 15 Boys team placed fourth.

