A KOONWARRA teenager has proven himself as one of the best in the world in the sport of clay target shooting.
Jack Stockdale, 18, recently returned from the 2018 World Skeet Championships in San Antonio, Texas, where he achieved top scores in a number of events, including the Mini World Paxton Arms 12 Gauge event, where he beat more than 700 competitors to win a bronze medal.
Jack also competed in team events with four other Australians, beating the US team to win the World Zone 5 Man Team Championship.
With his dad, Tim, he shot 198 targets out of 200 to win the Family Two-Man Team (20 gauge) World Championship.
It was Tim and wife Judy, long-time members of the Korumburra and Inverloch gun clubs, who got Jack into clay target shooting at the age of 12.
To get the full story subscribe to our digital edition: http://sgst.com.au/ezine-publication/