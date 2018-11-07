RECENTLY-elected Lang Lang Golf Club President, Peter Cooke, has enjoyed a memorable three weeks.
He scored two holes-in-one, both on the par-three fifth hole, celebrated his 76th birthday, and became club leader.
Not bad for a man given just one week to live, with supposed terminal leukaemia, over 40 years ago.
Not to mention also overcoming bladder cancer.
The recent aces were Mr Cooke’s third, the first in 2016, on the short 15th hole.
He used a so-called rescue club, the equivalent of a five-iron, for each feat.
The same trusty Callaway golf ball was used in the latest triumphs, which given their proximity, may be a regional record.
Mr Cooke, of Nyora, has been a club member for over 20 years.
He is constantly on the course, playing or helping greens staff with voluntary work.
No member is prouder of this club than the man dubbed Peerless Pete, or simply ‘Cookie’.
Mr Cooke said: “There are valid reasons for Lang Lang being known as the Royal Melbourne of country Victorian golf.
“It’s a demanding, tight layout, which tests even top visiting professionals.
“Cal Gray and his staff have the place looking a picture.
“We have about 450 members, including women and juniors.”
There is just one dampener to Mr Cooke’s virtual perfect early spring.
An avid Collingwood fan, he is still recovering from the Magpie’s narrow premiership loss, which he explains bluntly.
“It was the umpires.
“Such a tepid excuse is typical of Collingwood supporters.”
You could say it’s par for the course.
