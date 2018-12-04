SOME of Australia’s best fighters will be in action this Sunday at the Leongatha Memorial Hall, on a super card featuring more than 20 bouts.
The Corner Inlet Boxing Club, which has gyms in Foster and Leongatha, is presenting the inaugural Corner Inlet Cup.
Fighters are coming from Queensland, Tasmania South Australia and Victoria to take on each other and the best local talent from South Gippsland and the Bass Coast.
Corner Inlet Boxing Club’s Scott Bindloss said there’ll be several Australian title holders in action including local Lachie Lewis.
“Lachie will be fighting another Australian champ from a different weight division.
“Another of ours, Jarvis Bindloss will be up against one of the best juniors in Australia Caleb Gray who we rate very highly.”
To get the full story subscribe to our digital edition: http://sgst.com.au/ezine-publication/