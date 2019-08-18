Locking in love ahead of lockdown
JULIET Murray and Warren Hoffmann were in the final stages of planning their Saturday wedding at the Phillip Island Winery when the state was thrown into lockdown.
Lovely Valentine’s Day despite lockdown
FLORISTS’ busiest day of the year, Valentine’s Day, was put in jeopardy on Friday after the snap COVID-19 lockdown.
New junior secondary college coming soon
OFFICIALS turned the first sod for the brand-new junior campus of Wonthaggi Secondary College in San Remo last week.
Shire seals deal on carnival site purchase
PHILLIP Island, and the Bass Coast region, has taken a big step towards the development of a major sports hub and aquatic centre at
Still saying it with flowers despite the lockdown
THEY’VE taken a severe hit but they’ve still come up smelling roses after the worst possible catastrophe – a statewide lockdown on the eve of their most important event of the year.
Food’s up, come and get it …and take it away!
THERE’S a massive adjustment going on right across the region in response to the 1pm announcement today, Friday, February 12 by Premier Daniel Andrews of a state-wide lockdown for the whole of Victoria.
Full list of Stage 4 restrictions
THE state government has released details of its ‘circuit breaker action’ which kicks in from 11.95pm tonight (Friday, February 12) and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 17.
STATEMENT FROM THE PREMIER
[See the full list of restrictions here] I won’t waste words: today hurts. Victorians know, better than anyone, just how deeply. But as we’ve seen
Can we expect a new Melbourne exodus?
THE short answer about whether we can expect a mass exodus from Melbourne as a result of the Premier Daniel Andrews’ announcement today is –
Giving back to the Meeniyan community
COMMUNITY spirit in Meeniyan has been strengthened by the introduction of a new support project.
Funds to benefit new cancer centre
A WHOPPING $3000 was raised by the Bass Coast Health Inverloch Fundraising Auxiliary at a garage sale on Saturday.
Bee’s knees of hobbies
IT is believed there are more beekeepers in South Gippsland than ever before, with interest in the hobby skyrocketing during the COVID-19 lockdown last year.
Former acting CEO resigns
THE man who led South Gippsland Shire Council as acting chief executive officer through its most turbulent period in 2019-20, Bryan Sword, has resigned.
Top citizens recognised
THE Rotary Club of Wonthaggi presented its Australia Day Awards to outstanding members of the community for selfless efforts of volunteering and building better communities.
Sport
Crowds capped at 1000 for local footy
AFL Victoria has released the return to training and games‘ protocols for the 2021 season and its left some local clubs scratching their heads.
Island motorsports event postponed
FRIDAY’S announcement by the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has had wide implications and not just for activities across the state in the next five days. The inability to move around
Weekend cricket off, golf fundraiser too!
THE cricket is off! Leongatha and District Cricket Association Secretary Ken Scrimshaw has already put the word out – all weekend cricket is off as a result of the State-wide lockdown announced by the Premier Daniel Andrews today, Friday, February 12.
Youngsters blast away at Meeniyan
WOOLWORTHS Cricket Blast at Meeniyan is absolutely bursting at the seams.
Real Estate
The great 2021 migration
AFTER a challenging and exhausting 2020, 2021 finally arrived, allowing Aussies to look ahead again.
Water security – grazing/cropping
IN the heart of South Gippsland is this picturesque, nurtured and much-loved family property of clean pastured paddocks on 96.89ha.
Magnificent lifestyle property
LOCATED just five minutes from the quaint village of Loch is this amazing lifestyle property. Consisting of 20.23ha (approximately 50 acres) of lush, fertile land, with an additional 2ha approx. of river lease, places of this calibre are hard to find.
NIKA has a focus on customer service
WITH over a decade in the industry, Victoria Wolk was super excited to be the founder of NIKA Real Estate – a business created from heart.
On The Land
Tertiary boost for Kiara and Hugh
SEVEN tertiary scholarships have been awarded to students from Victorian dairy regions who are commencing their first year of tertiary study in 2021.
Drones a force for good in farming
ALTHOUGH drones sometimes get a bad rap, Inverloch’s Michael Green is hoping people can see their potential for good.
Calicivirus project continues
WORK on rabbit control by the Bunurong Coastal Landcare Group is continuing.
Leongatha sheep and lamb sale goes fortnightly
THE majority of the prime lambs coming out of the South Gippsland area go directly to the processors.
