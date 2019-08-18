Latest News

Full list of Stage 4 restrictions

February 12, 2021

THE state government has released details of its ‘circuit breaker action’ which kicks in from 11.95pm tonight (Friday, February 12) and will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 17.

Bee’s knees of hobbies

February 10, 2021

IT is believed there are more beekeepers in South Gippsland than ever before, with interest in the hobby skyrocketing during the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Former acting CEO resigns

February 10, 2021

THE man who led South Gippsland Shire Council as acting chief executive officer through its most turbulent period in 2019-20, Bryan Sword, has resigned.

Top citizens recognised

February 9, 2021

THE Rotary Club of Wonthaggi presented its Australia Day Awards to outstanding members of the community for selfless efforts of volunteering and building better communities.

Weekend cricket off, golf fundraiser too!

February 12, 2021

THE cricket is off! Leongatha and District Cricket Association Secretary Ken Scrimshaw has already put the word out – all weekend cricket is off as a result of the State-wide lockdown announced by the Premier Daniel Andrews today, Friday, February 12.

Magnificent lifestyle property

February 11, 2021

LOCATED just five minutes from the quaint village of Loch is this amazing lifestyle property. Consisting of 20.23ha (approximately 50 acres) of lush, fertile land, with an additional 2ha approx. of river lease, places of this calibre are hard to find.

