HELD on Saturday, February 9, and Sunday, February 10, at Kernott Hall, Morwell, the Eastern Region Congress is a hard-fought two days of bridge played across the whole Eastern Region. Good fields saw stiff competition, and the club had several players testing the champions. In the end, two of teams brought home shields on Sunday. The Open Team winners were John Sutton, Alan Johnston, Matti Shubb and John Quayle. Winners of the Novice Team were Hannah Martin, Philip Chapman, Dirk Jacobs and Carol Sowden. Well done to all who travelled to Morwell and played the game to the end. The club played their usual pairs competition at Inverloch on Friday, February 15. In North/South, Dina Drury and Richard Moss took first place with 60.76%, followed by Alan Johnston and John French with 56.25%, and Anne and Bruce Gibson in third place with 55.65%. In East West, Faye Rowlands and Pat West came in first with an impressive 61.61%, followed by pairs Bron Sund and Clive Hope, and Matti Shub and John Quayle, in equal second. Another pairs competition was played on Tuesday, February 12, at Tarwin Lower. Anne and Bruce Gibson came first in North/South with 61.61%, tailed by Dina Drury and Dirk Jacobs on 55.95% in their first game together, and John Sutton and Alan Johnston with 55.06%. In East/West, Hannah Martin and Maureen Stiles came in first with 58.93%, followed by Marie Sands and Ken McKenzie with 50.89%, as well as Dawn Jolly and Ruth Stevenson on 50.30%. Finally, pairs at Meeniyan on Monday, February 11, saw Neville Chapman and Dirk Jacobs take first place with 65.97%, whilst Heather Bligh and Rachel Brown came in second place with 58.33%, and Faye Rowlands and Frank Arndt took third with 54.17%. The club would like to give a reminder that beginners’ lessons will start on Thursday afternoons in Inverloch next week. Ring Ken McKenzie on 0438 066 238 if interested. Please check the club website for coming events.
Phillip Island Bridge
ON MONDAY, February 11, North/South place getters were Molly Downing and Roger Walker in first place with 61.16%, followed by Shirley Stewart and John Farr in second on 58.71%, whilst Pam Thresher and Paul Waylen finished in third on 50.89% First place for East/West went to Kaye Douglas and Yvonne Mears on 62.05%. Shirley and Bob Weaver followed in second place with 58.93%, and Trish and Don Stewart-Uden finished third on 55.80%. Wednesday, February 13, saw strong competition, with Deb Anglim and Richard Moss in first place with a great score of 67.04%. Bronwyn Sund and John Farr were a close second on 65.56%, and Moya Crowley and Michael Dooley claimed third place with 57.04%.