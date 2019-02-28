Cape Woolami pumping for the final stop of the Victorian Open Series
Cape Woolamai, VIC/AUS (Thursday, February 28, 2019): Phillip Island is set to host the final two stops of the Victorian Open Series this weekend in what is to be a massive two days of high-performance surfing.
With the initial first round of the series being postponed last year, the event was rescheduled to be the day before the final round of the series on Phillip Island setting up for a battle across both days for points.
“It was unfortunate that we had to postpone the opening event,” said Surfing Victoria CEO Adam Robertson.
“However it looks like we will have some great waves this weekend on the Island to crown our state champions.”
The event will not only crown State Champions in Open Men and Women, it is also the key pathway into the Rip Curl Pro trials that will award a wildcard for a Victorian surfer into the main event.
The Champion of the 2019 Victorian Open Series will be awarded a top 4 seed into the Rip Curl Pro Trials along with the 2018 Champion, highest rated WSL Qualifying Series surfer from Victoria in 2018 and highest rated WSL Pro Junior surfer from Victoria in 2018.
Surfers to watch include former Open State Champions Todd Rosewall (Jan Juc), Carl Wright (Phillip Island), Bella Wilson (Jan Juc), and Tim Stevenson (Jan Juc) along with Australian Champions Sage Goldsbury (Phillip Island), Xavier Huxtable (Jan Juc) and Ellie Harrison (Barwon Heads).
The Re-scheduled event will start at Cape Woolamai on Saturday at 7:30am with the final round of the series to be held on Sunday at Cape Woolamai, beginning at 7:30am.
Official Swell Forecaster Coastalwatch is forecasting for some great waves with 3-4ft of swell and offshore winds all weekend.
Heat Draws can be found at liveheats.com/surfingvictoria
The Victorian Open Series is supported by Coastalwatch, Rocktape, City to Surf Mobile Café and Air Asia.
Photo above: Sage Goldsbury of Phillip Island will also be competing at the weekend. Photo Credit: Liam Robertson / Surfing Victoria.