posted by Sentinel-Times

The Venus Bay team, back, from left, Elise McCorriston, Marty McCorriston, Russell Stewart, Simon Gee, Kristie Clappison, Elliot Amalos, Katherine Sumaru, Ken Schell, Paul Hoffman, Tom Goode, Paul Mullarvey; front, Kimberley Gee, Craig Watson, George Curran and Amy Henwood.