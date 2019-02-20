VENUS Bay Surf Lifesaving Club excelled at the Surf Lifesaving Victorian Masters Championships held at Lorne recently.
Masters competition is open to lifesavers who are aged 30 and over.
Venus Bay SLSC really took it up to the big boys, finishing in third place overall.
That is an amazing achievement for such a small club only competing for the third time.
With a team of 12 competitors, Venus Bay won 57 medals across numerous events including Iron Man, Surf Swim and Beach Flags.
Club president Craig Watson was thrilled with the results.
“This team is a credit to the Venus Bay Lifesaving Club and the local community.
“For such a small club to achieve so much is just brilliant and we couldn’t be prouder.
“The club made some massive changes to our competition program over the past 12 months, with Marty and Elise McCorriston taking over the management of the team and they have really taken us to the next level.”
Stand out performances were Kristie Clappison and Kimberley Gee with 11 medals each, Amy Henwood and Katherine Sumaru with nine medals each and Tom Goode with six medals in the over 70 age group.
The team will be competing at the National Championships at the Gold Coast in April.
Venus Bay masters of surf lifesaving
VENUS Bay Surf Lifesaving Club excelled at the Surf Lifesaving Victorian Masters Championships held at Lorne recently.