PERFECT weather drew crowds from near and far to Woolamai Racing Club on Saturday for another big Picnic Racing meet.
With six races held throughout the day, there was plenty of action to enjoy trackside and beyond, with many groups celebrating special occasions such as birthdays and hens parties, or simply soaking up the sun.
There was plenty on offer for the kids too, with many taking advantage of the free face painting and balloon animals made by ‘Pockets’ the clown.
On the track, it was another successful day out for veteran Peninsula jockey Debbie Waymouth, who won race 4: the Wonthaggi Club Trophy Race Handicap, bringing her up to her fourth win in a row on four-year-old bay mare ‘Sally Sells Shells,’ a horse trained by her daughter Rebecca Waymouth.
But the stand out had to be 18-year-old Wangaratta jockey Tim Grace, who had two wins on the day, the first on six-year-old gelding ‘Our Cee Bee,’ owned and trained by Woolamai Racing Club president and secretary Robert and Bev Carmichael.
Robert and Bev were impressed by the performance of the young jockey, who’s in
his first season, and thrilled to have a
local winner.
The husband and wife team were also delighted with the overall success of the event, particularly the “ideal” weather, which no doubt boosted crowd numbers, with one official commenting that there were more at Woolamai than there had been at the most recent race meeting at Moonee Valley.
Winners are grinners at Woolamai
