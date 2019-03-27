THE Leongatha Bowls Club midweek pennant, with a team of 12 ladies, won the South Gippsland Bowls Division One pennant premiership on March 5.
It was a very momentous win, defeating San Remo by more than 40 shots. They did not have to complete final ends of two rinks.
On Tuesday, March 19, the same team of Leongatha Bowls Division One ladies played Drouin, winners of West Gippsland Division pennant one.
This final was played at Tarwin Lower BC and the Leongatha Division One ladies team was victorious winning by 40 shots, to become the Strzelecki Bowls Region Division One champions (again not needing to complete the rinks).
There are 16 regions in the state and now the Leongatha Ladies Division One team head to Moama on May 6, to take on the other regions across the state in the State Regional Pennant Championships.
This is a huge win for the Leongatha BC ladies. Three seasons ago, the Leongatha Division One team of ladies won their first South Gippsland Division premiership in 37 years, and so winning the Strzelecki Bowls Region Division One final is an extraordinary effort.
The Strzelecki Bowls Region is the top tier of governance comprising South Gippsland Division and West Gippsland Division and, again, to win the Strzelecki Bowls Region grand final is a great achievement.
The Leongatha BC ladies winning the South Gippsland Pennant Division One final then going onto the Strzelecki bowls regional final really was incredible.
Six weeks out from the finals, the Leongatha BC midweek Division One Pennant was sitting 6th on the ladder. The selectors changed the team around. The rest is history; barnstorming into the finals and convincingly winning both division and region finals by 40 shots.
Bowls champions
