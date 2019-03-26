KORUMBURRA’S swimming squad, the Burra Cudas, finished an outstanding summer season with a presentation night in their clubrooms on Sunday, March 17.
This year the squad had 30 active members aged from 7 through to 40-plus, competing in summer carnivals against Wonthaggi, Leongatha, Phillip Island, Corner Inlet and Mirboo North.
Awards presented at the squad’s presentation night included recognition of Sophie McKenzie and Cooper Quaife as the 2018-19 club champions, and the presentation of the Rachel Harms Memorial Shield for most improved swimmer to Oriane Jackman-Riches.
Junior champions were Tyler Lovell and Pallas Jackman-Riches, intermediate champions were Thomas Walker and Zinnia Jackman-Riches, and senior champions were Cooper Quaife and Sophie McKenzie.
Other awards included Encouragement Award to Heidi Nicholas, Coaches Award to Callum McLeod, Most Personal Bests to Oriane Jackman-Riches and Commitment Awards to Caleb Turton, Jacquline Turton, Caspian Jackman-Riches, Zinnia Jackman-Riches, Oriane Jackman-Riches, Pallas Jackman-Riches, Bayley Nicholas, Cooper Quaife and James Downie.
Gifts were presented to club captains Chris Axford and Sophie McKenzie and to the coaches Eric Zubcic, Matt Whiteside and Davin Nicholas for their dedication to supporting all squad swimmers.
A highlight of the season was provided by Cooper Quaife, Sophie McKenzie and Pallas Jackman-Riches, who all broke records at the Korumburra Swimming Carnival.
Cooper Quaife broke the 13 years boy record for 50m butterfly 32.56secs (previous record was 34.66 by Nicholas Paterson in 2005); 50m breaststroke 41.62secs (previous record was 42.19 by Nicholas Paterson in 2005; 50m freestyle 29.69secs (previous record was 31.84 by Nicholas Besley in 2003) and 200m IM 2.46.29mins (previous record was 3.00.75 by Nicholas Paterson in 2005).
Sophie McKenzie broke the 15 years girl record in 50m butterfly 34.15secs (previous record was 36.15 by Rachel Morris in 2006); 50m backstroke 39.10secs (previous record was 40.43 by Rachel Morris in 2006); 50m breaststroke 36.85secs (previous record was 43.07 by Robyn Pearce in 1986); 50m freestyle 32.06secs (previous record was 33.61 by Rachel Morris in 2006) and 200m IM 2.49.19mins (previous record was 3.07.28 by Rachel Morris in 2006).
Pallas Jackman-Riches broke the 7 years girls 50m backstroke 1.02.44mins (previous record was 1.03.19 by Katherine Harms in 2006).
‘Burra swimming champions
