THE Bass Valley Pony Club would like to acknowledge the Bass Coast Shire, and their Community Grants program, for their generous support of the club.
In 2018, the club was a recipient of a grant for a portable PVC arena.
“This arena will allow us to hold events at our grounds at Woolamai to further fundraise for equipment to improve our facilities,” said the club’s Mairin Hawker.
“We have purchased a jet ski trailer which has been modified to allow the arena to be stored and transported safely.
“Bass Valley Pony Club holds rallies on the third Sunday of each month. We also have an adult group and anyone interested in a ‘Come and Try’ are welcome at any of our rallies.”
For more information, contact Mairin on 0438 309 434.
New arena for pony club
THE Bass Valley Pony Club would like to acknowledge the Bass Coast Shire, and their Community Grants program, for their generous support of the club.