• A Grade, Division 1
COMING in 2/24 Korumburra were no match for Wonthaggi Club, with the attack of Ryan Thomas who ended the day with a poor man’s dozen, walking away with 11/49.
Ryan Birkett was another high achiever with the ball, collecting himself 5/29 out of the two innings.
Club made it an outright win and although Korumburra improved in the second innings, they struggled to gain traction from their top order. Shane Dole top scored with 42, collecting seven boundary fours.
After a strong effort of 245 last week, OMK returned to the Bass ground with pace.
Peter Dell clean bowling four of Kilcunda-Bass’ blokes, and taking another two wickets, finishing 6/21 off 13.1 overs.
David McMahon opening with Andrew Donohue were a taste for the locals, until they lost both their wickets in quick succession at the 30-run mark. OMK look to secure fourth spot on the ladder.
Coming back for the second day of the match, Nerrena started with a healthy 0/85, overtaking Glen Alvie taking the score to 105, until David Baldi was caught for 68. Luke Giliam made himself a tidy 50.
Senal De Silva was the man to be feared bowling Giliam and three other wickets finishing 4/61 off 17 overs.
Glen Alvie returned to the crease, but were only able to make 102 in 41 overs. Tim Wightman took himself five wickets this innings, 5/29. For their second bat of the day Nerrena cruised there way to 2/30 to take the win.
Inverloch sail to a win on their home ground. After Phillip Island were all out for 58 last week it was at no surprise the locals took the game with their handle.
David Newman notched 68 runs and keeper Walter Taberner was second highest with 33 not out.
Max Royal and Charith Keerthisingle took 3/29 and 3/42 respectively.
With next week the last for the regular season the battle will between second, third and fourth to receive potential home ground advantages. Club is 26 points up on second place Inverloch and Nerrena.