THE Wonthaggi Power Junior Program is in good shape this year with good numbers for Auskick on Wednesday nights and pretty good numbers for the junior teams as well although we could always do with more says Matt Coyne.
The Power junior teams playing in the South Gippsland competition train with the Auskick kids on the two ovals at Wonthaggi each Wednesday (with time off for the holidays) making it easy for parents with kids at both activities.
“We’ve got U10, U12, U14 and a youth girls team this year with training starting at 4.30pm. Everyone is welcome at Auskick and while we’ve fgot OK numbers in the junior teams we could do with four or five more in the Under 10s. Twenty five is the ideal number but we had 31 last year and they all got a run. It’s good to have a few extras when people are away,” said Matt Coyne.
The group will also be organising a trip to Melbourne for an Auskick game or some other sort of activity for the kids.
Last Saturday they turned out in support of Harmony Day at Wishart Reserve.
Wonthaggi Auskick up and running
