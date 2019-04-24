BOWEN Gough has proved he’s come of age in Australian swimming, returning home from the recent Australian Swimming Championships with his best ever results and a spot on the Australian swimming team.
Bowen, from Bass, is a former Inverloch Primary and Newhaven College student, who started competitive swimming with the South Gippsland Bass Swimming Club as a seven-year-old.
Bowen won a silver, three bronze medals, and a position on the Australian team – where he will later this year compete at the World University Games in Naples, Italy.
Bowen won silver in the Open Men’s 200m butterfly, bronze in the Open Men’s 100m butterfly and two bronze medals in the age group 20/21 years 100m and 200m Freestyle events.
The Australian Swimming Championships were held over six days from April 7 to 12 at the South Australian Aquatic Centre and were broadcasted live on channel 7TWO.
The championships also doubled as the selection event for the 2019 Australian team.
In his best ever national open performance, Bowen powered to a silver medal in the 200m Butterfly in a massive personal best time of 1.56.73 – missing out on the gold by a mere two tenths of a second.
However, his incredibly fast time now sees him positioned in the all-time Top 10 Times in Australian history of swimming over the Long Course 200m Butterfly event.
This time was also well under the selection time for the Australian team for the World University Games.
In another personal best and break out performance at the open level in the 100m Butterfly, Bowen charged from behind in the last 10 metres to win bronze going under the 53-second barrier for the first time with a super quick 52.78 behind Olympic gold medallist Kyle Chalmers 52.07 who took the gold and Nunawading team mate Matthew Temple at 52.16.
Bowen’s bronze medal winning time was also under the selection time for this event on the Australian Team.
In the sprint 50m Butterfly, Bowen also made the final – finishing 7th with a time of 24.50.
Swimming Australia introduced Youth Age Group Finals for the first time at these Australian championships – and competing in both the 100m and 200m Freestyle, Bowen managed to win his first ever National Freestyle medals with bronze medals in both events.
Bowen is now gearing up for a block of intensive training focused towards representing Australia in Naples in July.
He currently trains with the Nunawading High Performance squad, coached by Scott Talbot and assisted by Wayne Lawes – a part-time Bass Coast local, who enjoys escaping to his holiday home at Kilcunda when his coaching commitments allow.
Bowen’s on Aussie team
BOWEN Gough has proved he’s come of age in Australian swimming, returning home from the recent Australian Swimming Championships with his best ever results and a spot on the Australian swimming team.