ON THE weekend of March 16 and 17, the Victorian Amateur Boxing Association held there titles at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre in conjunction with the Arnold Classic.
The Corner Inlet Boxing Club had two boys compete at the titles!
Brothers Lachie and Reagan Lewis fought in their respective weight and age divisions, and both fought great fights to be both crowned Victorian champs for 2019. Now they both qualify to compete at the Australian titles in the middle of the year!
The gym was also meant to be
having Jarvis Bindloss competing but he was unwell on the Saturday and could not compete, which was disappointing for him and the gym as he had put in so much hard work.
Brothers take out titles
