GLEN Alvie all rounder Senal De Silva has emerged as the Cricketer of the Year in the Leongatha and District Cricket Association after a stellar year in which he scored 872 points narrowly edged out Wonthaggi Club captain Ryan Thomas by just 20 points.
Thomas, a former winner of the award, actually took more wickets than De Silva 30 as against 28 and made more runs, 542 compared with 492 but it was De Silva’s five catches which got him over the line. Thomas took one catch for the season.
In third place was Phillip Island’s Eli Richards with more runs than his illustrious opposition, 581 but with five catches and only seven wickets for an overall total 686.
The announcement of the cricket of the year in each grade was a highlight of the LDCA presentation night at the Inverloch Community Hub last Friday night.
MC for the occasion was LDCA Secretary Gary Adams who provided the Power Point display of scores and winners, while LDCA President Russell Matthews gave a brief address towards the end of the night thanking committee members, volunteers and especially the umpires.
It was on that note that he thanked clubs involved in the semi-finals for observing a tribute to LDCA life member and former champion player and long-serving and highly respected umpire Clive Salmon who passed away last month.
Adams also noted that Wonthaggi Club had now won 16 A Grade premierships, their fourth in-a-row, one behind the LDCA record of High School.
“That’s something to chase in the next few years,” he said.
Representatives of clubs sat down to a sumptuous roast dinner and exchanged banter about the season just passed and their prospects in 2019-2020.
For the full coverage of all the photos, pick up a copy of this weeks Sentinel Times.