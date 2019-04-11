The LDCA Cricketer of the Year awards went to, from left, David Hynes GA (C2) 607 runs, 2 wickets, 5 catches = 657 points, from George Lomagno 527 and Peter Francis 497. Sahan Perera Town (A2) 744 runs, 21 wickets, 8 catches = 1049 points from Madura Madusanka 878 points and Jacob Bardwell 702 points. Matthew Hancock PL (B2) 226 runs, 26 wickets, 8 catches = 621 points from Peter Roberts 455 and Brandon Busuttil 433 points. Senal De Silva GA (A1) 492 runs, 28 wickets, 5 catches = 872 points, from 2nd Ryan Thomas Club 542 runs, 30 wickets, 1 catch = 852 points and 3rd Eli Richards PI 581 runs, 7 wickts, 5 catches = 686 points. Peter Churchill Korumburra (C1) 601 runs, 15 wickets, 7 catches = 806 points from Russell White 673 points and Jamie Cann 650 points. Craig Hoober MDU (B1) 582 runs, 14 wickets, 4 catches = 762 points from Lochlan McLean Club 624 and James Rushton 611. Ethan Lamers OMK (U16) 387 runs, 6 wickets, 2 catches = 477 points from Josh Williams 403 and Darcy Hume 375. m281519