Police are investigating and appealing for information following a fatal crash at Cowes this morning, Monday, April 8.
Investigators have been told a car lost control at the intersection of Phillip Island Road and Ventnor Road about 5.50am and struck a tree.
The male passenger, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
Police are currently trying to locate the male driver, who is believed to have fled.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are currently at the scene.
The police airwing helicopter has been involved in the search, as has a police dog squad, reportedly going house to house in the hours after the crash.
Police are yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the crash and the investigation is ongoing.
Road closures are currently in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au