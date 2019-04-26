If you are not familiar with parkrun, the event started in England and is now run in thousands of locations across the world. In our local area, we’ve got one in Inverloch, Koonwarra, Churchill, Traralgon and Newborough.
And from this Saturday, April 27, there will be one at Mirboo North as well. Woo hoo!
The concept behind parkrun is that you can turn up at any parkrun location at 8am on a Saturday morning and participate in a free, timed 5km run/jog/walk.
Participants register online, print off a barcode and scan that barcode at any parkrun event in the world. The parkrun database collates their results and provides the participant with a time, where they placed in comparison to other people in their age/gender category and lets them know if their time was a personal best!
“We are excited to bring parkrun to the Mirboo North community to encourage people to be active, be socially connected to their community and to enjoy the beautiful surrounds that our Rail Trail offers,” said the organisers this week.
“Our online event has generated interest from over 600 people to date and we predict that 250-300 people will attend on the day. There’s only ever going to be one Run #1 at Mirboo North!”
You can find the new event on Facebook – Grand Ridge Rail Trail parkrun, Mirboo North.
“We would love to see you there and if you would like to participate – don’t forget your barcode!
“If you cannot make it this week, we would welcome you as a participant or volunteer any Saturday you are available, said The GRRT parkrun Mirboo North Team.