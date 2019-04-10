SPECTATORS flocked to the Eastern Zone Premier Netball Competition Grand Final on Friday, March 29, to witness Gippsland’s best netball at Latrobe Leisure Churchill.
Representatives from Victorian Netball League Club Hawks, President of Netball Victoria Richelle McKenzie and Nationals Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath were all in the crowd.
In the 17 & Under division, Gippsland League stepped out as favourites against Bairnsdale Netball Association given they had not lost a game during the season.
At the quarter time break, spectators could have been forgiven for assuming the favourites were in front but to the surprise of many Bairnsdale was the team setting the scene.
Bairnsdale stuck to their game plan, playing a very disciplined and structured style of netball that Gippsland League couldn’t combat.
A strong comeback in the final quarter by Gippsland was pleasing with the move of Ella Gown from defence to attack, however it was too little too late as their dominance in this competition came to an end at the hands of Bairnsdale Netball Association in a 40-33 win to be crowned premiers – much to the delight of their supporters. Best on court was awarded to Paris Dunkley.
Most Valuable Player Awards for the season, as voted by the umpires, for the 17 & Under division was hotly contested with the eventual winner being Gippsland League’s Chloe Radford.
Gippslanders finish with their heads held high
SPECTATORS flocked to the Eastern Zone Premier Netball Competition Grand Final on Friday, March 29, to witness Gippsland’s best netball at Latrobe Leisure Churchill.