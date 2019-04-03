Statement from the Mayor re: the Suspension of Council
The following is from South Gippsland Shire Mayor Councillor Don Hill:
“The Mayor and Councillors acknowledge receipt of a letter from the Minister for Local
Government, Mr Adem Somyurek, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 5pm, providing the final
report and recommendations from the local government monitor.
“The delivery of the final report from Municipal Monitor Mr Peter Stephenson concludes his
appointment at Council effective from 4 April 2019.
“Council will now take time to absorb and respond to the report.
“Whilst this process occurs, Council wishes to reassure the community we will be conducting
business as usual and that the service delivery and day to day functions of the Shire will
continue, including scheduled Community Forums.
“Councillors are committed to continually progressing our plan and assisting community
members with their issues.
“We welcome and support the newly appointed Councillors, and are committed to provide
every opportunity for Councillors to receive all necessary training and support to ensure a
speedy take up of their duties.
“The Mayor will make a further statement when appropriate,” said the Mayor.