IT’S a job no one appears to want.
And who could blame those in line to fill the vacancy on the strife-torn South Gippsland Shire Council, left by former councillor Meg Edwards, for not wanting the job.
Ex-councillor Edwards departed the scene in October last year citing bullying, intimidation, dysfunction and even allegations of criminal behaviour.
But despite the Minister threatening the council with suspension or worse on Tuesday, the latest recount to find a replacement for Ms Edwards still went ahead.
Former mayor Nigel Hutchinson-Brooks has twice turned down the Victorian Electoral Commission after a recount and did so again last Monday. Another former mayor Jim Fawcett took on the role and then resigned five months later.
Now the latest person selected to fill the vacancy in the Tarwin Valley Ward, Graeme Winkler, has also declined.
On Wednesday, April 3, the Victorian Electoral Commission returned to Leongatha for yet another recount of Ms Edwards’ 3437 votes and once again to no avail.
So now there will be another recount on Monday next week, April 8 at 10am, with the following candidates still, potentially, in the race: Graeme Heath, Philip Murphy, Steve Finlay, Ben Corcoran and Kim White.
Mr Corcoran and Mr Heath both attended Wednesday’s count (today) and after VEC Returning Officer Charmaine Morel had phoned Mr Winkler and received his response, declining the role, they each said they were still considering their position.
So, with only five people still left in the race, there’s a chance one of them might put their hand up, although who knows how the suspension/dismissal process will affect them.
“I’m still considering it,” Graeme Heath said this week.
“I’m thinking about it, but a fair bit has changed since I nominated,” said Mr Corcoran.