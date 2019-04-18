LAST week’s store cattle sale at VLE’s Leongatha saleyards was the biggest local agents could recall for the last 15 years, with the yarding of 4009 cattle setting a new record.
The sale saw strong competition from feedlotters and local graziers alike, with many of the latter returning to restock after selling big bullocks at the previous day’s prime cattle sale (the biggest sale of its kind for the last 12 months, with a yarding of 1300).
Elders had a good day out, selling 1100 cattle, including 350 black angus and angus Hereford cross weaners for major vendors, Benambra couple John and Nola Ross.
In their second year in a row consigning their annual draft to Elders Korumburra, the Ross’ (C J Pendergast & Co of Omeo Station) sold their best pen of 10-month-old angus steers for $1210 ($3.65/kg)- “the best price for weaners we’ve seen for eight months or more,” according to Elders’ Alex Dixon.
The quality and consistency of the Ross’ cattle helped achieve the top price, said Alex, with the trust and confidence built up from last year attracting repetitive buyers.
The Elders selling team also benefitted from being last in the order of sale, with momentum “snowballing” towards the end.
Alex said prices achieved across the sale were reasonable considering the size of the yarding and a limited availability of feed.
“Last week’s two sales were the best we’ve had all year. And I think prices will continue to hold or increase because the numbers won’t be there at the next sale. And we’re so close to getting good rain. We’ve had a little bit of rain but not that big follow up rain yet. When we get that, that will throw more confidence into the market,” he said.
