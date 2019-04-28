IT WAS an emotional night at Nyora raceway, in remembrance of beloved driver and friend, Robert Bickham.
With 47 events, Brendan Miller took home the win in honour of his mate at a recent event.
Competitors on the night included Victorian Champion Jamie Paull, Brendan Miller and his brother Damien, Matt Nelson, Leigh Bourke and Dale Morrison – just to mention a few.
Simon Bent took a win in the qualifying whilst driving number 24 in honour of his late mate, Robert Bickham.
Additional winners throughout the events were Matt Nelson, Jack Van Bremen, Paull, Brendan Miller and Lee Beach.
Brendan Miller made a tribute to their late friend, expressing how much they think about him and miss him dearly.
“We know he just loved the way we race and the equipment quality we put out on the race track.
“Winning the first ever event with my brother finishing behind me means so very much to the both of us,” said Brendan.
Eight other classes also competed on the night with the grand prix midgets running their South Gippsland shootout event.
Jason Crawford was being challenged late in the race by Chris Fowler and Danny Stainer, however Crawford took the win with Stainer, Mark Blackeby, Travis Florrimell and Sean Denning as the top five finishers.
Butch Hutchinson took a terrific win in the compact speed cars, too strong for John Unwin, Brad Day, Louis Rodriguez and Tania Hallett.
In the lady’s standard saloons, Ashlee Wilson was too fast for the field – winning ahead of Hayley Hutchins, Allana Ardley, Molly Johnson and Vicky Price.
Finally closing out the night in the speedway sedans, Australia top stars included Todd Atkins picking up the win in front of Todd Moule, Chloe Sheerman, Bree Simpson and Harry Orme whilst in the new stars the win went to Dillon Taylor, who out gunned Jayden Bryant, Dylan Barrow, Logan Mair and Luke Cornfoot.
For more information on the tribute event visit www.dmtsportsmedia.com.au
Nyora Raceway will return May 18 with the wingless sprints and demolition derby as the main events.
Remembering Robert Bickham
