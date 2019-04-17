SOCCER season is back for 2019 and Korumburra City Soccer Club (KCSC) kicked it off with the Korumburra Cup for the junior’s competition on Saturday, April 6.
Six junior teams entered for under 12s: Korumburra City, Leongatha Knights, Mirboo North United, Phillip Island Breakers, Drouin Dragons and the Gippsland Soccer League all girls team.
The round robin event over the day saw some great action, with Phillip Island and Mirboo North topping the tables.
Finals saw Leongatha defeat Phillip Island, and Mirboo North defeat Korumburra.
The grand final saw Mirboo North win victory over Leongatha Knights in a 4 – 3 penalty shootouts after a drawn game of nil all.
The contest continued on, with seven junior teams entering for the under 14s: Korumburra City, Leongatha Knights, Lang Lang United, Phillip Island Breakers, Drouin Dragons A, Drouin Dragons B and the Gippsland Soccer League all girls team.
This round robin event was played in great spirit, certainly showcasing junior soccer in the region. Drouin A moved into the cup final beating Phillip Island 2 – 0, Drouin B narrowly sneaking into the final over Korumburra 1 – 0. Drouin B played hard against their Drouin A side and found the net for an upset win 1 – 0 and proudly took home the Korumburra cup.
On Sunday, April 7, the seniors stepped in and six men’s teams battled for the honour of having their name on the Korumburra Cup.
Inverloch Stars, Korumburra City, Drouin Dragons, Leongatha Knights, Lang Lang United and Mirboo North United entered the event.
Two pools of three teams saw Inverloch with one win and one draw to top the table in pool A from Korumburra two draws and Leongatha; pool B, Drouin with two wins topped the table over Mirboo North one draw, one loss and Lang Lang.
Drouin took on Korumburra in the first semi and at full time, the hard-fought battle was nil all. A penalty shoot-out saw Drouin take the win 5 – 3 to secure their spot in the grand final.
The second semi saw Inverloch win over Mirboo North in another close battle, 1 – 0. The final men’s battle came down to Drouin Dragons against Inverloch Stars.
Another close game, both teams were fighting hard and the game tied in at one all. It came to the final penalty shootout and Drouin came out the victors 8 – 7 and took home the Korumburra Cup for 2019.
When it was the women’s turn, five women’s teams took to the pitch over the day each playing five games with the top two teams entering the cup grand final.
Phillip Island topped the ladder with three wins, one draw; Korumburra two wins, two draws; Drouin one win, two draws, one loss; Leongatha one win, three losses; and Inverloch one draw, three losses.
Phillip Island played off with Korumburra City for the cup and managed to solidify their game and find the net on four occasions to become clear victors. Both teams played extremely well; however, Korumburra were unable to find the net during the final and Phillip Island secured the win 4 – 0.
A grand play by all teams over the two-day event, a great start to the upcoming season.
Korumburra City Soccer Club highlighted another win during the Korumburra Cup presentation, awarding their former president Glenn Odgers with a life membership, for his outstanding contribution to the club over the past 11 years.
Glenn has been involved in the club as a player, a coach, a committee member and as a long-serving president. Glenn has now retired as president but will continue to play. Korumburra City President Rory Cull thanks Glenn for his hard work over the many years.
Certainly, a positive start to the season for KCSC.
