Friday, April 26, 4pm
Phillip Island Road, which was closed between Woolamai Beach Road and Cleeland Road, Cape Woolamai due to a serious collision, has now been reopened.
Victoria Police were detouring traffic through local residential streets and delays were building rapidly with the Island roads still busy with holiday traffic.
It had been suggested that drivers delay their journey if possible or allow plenty of extra time with no other alternative roads around the closure. But the situation is reportedly clear now after damaged cars and debris has been removed from the scene.
