BASS Coast Breakers have unveiled their 2018 premiership flag with a difficult debut to the premier women’s Victorian Country division.
For last year’s players it was a noticeable increase of pressure from Division 2 – with players having a lot less time to make a decision and dispose of the ball.
The team has a lot of new faces including young guns Ella O’Flynn and Channen Dare moving into the senior ranks.
Despite the one-sided score line, the intensity and pressure applied by the Breakers was consistent throughout the game.
Sophie Bolding was the stand out for the Breakers, her engine was impressive, somehow managing to get to almost every contest.
She stopped many Cranbourne attacks across half back and was strong moving the ball forward. The Breakers defence was led by Hannah Mills who read the play well and backed herself to win the ball.
Lucy Vernon’s experience and ability to read the ball was also a highlight for the Breakers in her first game for several years.
Another impressive performer was first gamer Cathy Dukes who moved into defence and played a lock down role on one of the dangerous Cranbourne forwards.
Despite the loss there was a lot to be learned by the Breakers and they will be more prepared for next weekend match.
The Breakers take on Mornington on Sunday, May 5, at Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve starting at 2pm.
Bass Coast’s big break
