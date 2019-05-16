THE Bass Coast Shire Council has allocated $120,000 for a study into having a car ferry terminal near the Cowes Jetty – for ferries to go to Stony Point – in its draft 2019-20 budget.
However, the study will only go ahead if the State Government will kick in an additional $80,000.
Council’s General Manager Advocacy, Economy and Liveability, Allison Jones, said there was a significant amount of feedback received during the consultation for the draft Cowes to Stony Point Car Ferry business case that indicated many in the community would support a car ferry terminal at the Cowes Jetty site.
In April 2018, council moved a motion to call on the State Government to “fund a comprehensive investigation of the suitability of the Cowes Jetty as an option for the car ferry”.
According to Ms Jones: “The motion was moved that council support the car ferry inprinciple and defer consideration of the full business case until a comprehensive investigation is undertaken of the Cowes Jetty site, including a detailed traffic and parking impact assessment and an assessment of the impact of a car ferry terminal on the jetty triangle redevelopment objectives.”
The consultation period for the draft budget will close at 5pm on Wednesday, May 22.