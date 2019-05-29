Ever wanted to try out soccer but didn’t know where to start? Soccer Mums at SPLASH Leongatha could be for you! You don’t have to be a mum to participate, but mums Tanya Doolan and Katie Stewart of Berrys Creek and Leongatha have been loving the workshops, run by Leongatha Knights coach and player Bethany Milkins (middle). Also pictured is Katie’s son Logan. kg082219