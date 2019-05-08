THE Nationals Member for Gippsland South, Danny O’Brien, has continued the fight for funding to complete the rebuild of Korumburra Secondary College and Foster Primary School.
Mr O’Brien has tabled a further 75 signatures on petitions from residents in Korumburra and Foster in State Parliament.
This follows on from the tabling of petitions containing the signatures of over 2000 people supporting the bid for funding for these two South Gippsland schools.
“I was proud to take to last year’s election commitment from the Liberals and Nationals to provide $6 million to Korumburra Secondary College for stage two and $2.5 million to Foster Primary School to complete the rebuild,” he said.
“However, we got no such commitment from the Labor Party and the Andrews Labor Government has been steadfastly refusing to supply funding for these two old and dilapidated schools.
“Our students and teachers deserve the best environment we can provide them and Korumburra Secondary and Foster Primary are certainly not that.
“Both have significant maintenance issues causing a drain on the resources of the school and need to be
upgraded.
“There’s been a fantastic level of support from both the Korumburra and Foster communities for the rebuilding of their schools and it’s time the Andrews Labor Government came to the party and sent a message that our students in Gippsland are deserving of modern facilities.
“With the state budget coming up at the end of May there’s another opportunity for Labor to show it cares about our kids and their teachers.
“I am proud to have been campaigning for these schools for a number of years now, but we need to see action.”
Fix our schools
