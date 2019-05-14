TRFM Gippsland League senior interleague coach Steven Kidd has drawn from every corner of the league when assembling his side for this weekend’s Worksafe Community Championships clash.
In a great show of support for the league’s representative program, all 10 member clubs are represented in the final squad for Saturday’s trip to Cohuna to take on the Central Murray Football League.
The team features a mix of talent and experience, with the likes of Bob McCallum (eight appearances), Chris Dunne and Jordan Dessent (five each) set to lead the group once again.
Eight members of the side that downed Murray Football League at Moe last year return, while 13 players are in line to pull on the red, white and blue jumper at senior level for the first time.
The team will host its final training session and jumper presentation at Traralgon Recreation Reserve Wednesday (May 15) night from 6.30pm.
The game takes place at Cohuna Recreation Reserve on Saturday at 1.30pm. A live video stream of the game will be available on TRFM Gippsland League’s Facebook page, while TRFM Gippsland Live caller Daryl Couling will be joining the 1332 3SH Central Murray Live commentary team for the live call which can be heard locally on TRFM 99.5 and 99.9, with coverage from 1pm.
TRFM Gippsland League Senior Football Team
Brayden McCarrey, Russell Cowan (Bairnsdale), Tom Barr, Bob McCallum (Drouin), Sean Westaway, Josh Hopkins, Chris Dunne (Leongatha), Hudson Holmes, Danny Butcher, Kade Renooy (Maffra), Mitch Stanlake, Tyson Biffin, Ash Dugan, Dylan Farrell (Moe), Kuiy Jiath, Anthony Rosato, Isaac Abas (Morwell), Jordan Dessent (Sale), Michael Jacobsen, Dylan Loprese, Mark Collison (Traralgon), Nick Stevenson, Matt Rennie, Kim Drew (Warragul), Aiden Lindsay (Wonthaggi Power).