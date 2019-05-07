THE most recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Korumburra was held at the Korumburra Golf Club on Tuesday, April 23.
Some 30 Rotarians, partners and parents were in attendance.
Chairperson of the Robyn Holmes Foundation (RHF) committee, Stewart Woods, introduced two recipients of grants to tell their story of how the grant had assisted them to reach their goals.
During the last five years, the RHF has distributed over $55,000 to 43 recipients.
First to speak was Stewart McKenzie. He attended Korumburra Primary School and Secondary College.
He was given a $2000 grant to assist him in his transition to Melbourne to study a Bachelor of Science at Melbourne University.
Stewart wanted to pursue his passion to become a doctor and following excellent results, he was accepted into Melbourne University to study medicine.
This is a four-year degree for him and, at this stage, he is thinking of specialising in anaesthetics. Stewart did make special mention of the $1000 grant he received from the Robyn Holmes Foundation at the end of his first year in Melbourne.
He used this to purchase a new computer, which greatly assisted his studies. Stewart strongly expressed his appreciation to the club and the foundation and indicated he would like to practice in a rural area once he’s qualified.
Our second speaker was Shae Kyle who went to Korumburra Primary School and completed her secondary education in Leongatha.
Shae played netball for Korumburra Bena Giants for six years and in 2017 won her club and competition Best and Fairest.
Shae received a $2000 grant to assist her when she was selected to play in the Australian Under 18 Championships in 2017.
Unfortunately, Shae did not quite make the Victorian team but played for Tasmania in these championships held in Adelaide.
Last week, Shae represented Victoria in the Under 19 Championships in Brisbane where they placed fourth. This was an outstanding achievement and a wonderful experience for her.
Shae plays goal defence and is on the Victorian Fury team roster who are aligned with the Vixens in the National Netball Competition.
Also, besides all her netball commitments, Shae is in her first year of studying Nursing at Federation University in Berwick.
Shae thanked the Rotary Club and the foundation for the financial support she has received; it certainly made a difference.
The Rotary Club of Korumburra congratulates these two fine local young people on their wonderful achievements so far and wishes them every success in the future.
Giving our young people a boost
