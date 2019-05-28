PHILLIP Island surfers have again shown their dominance with Sage Goldsbury and Codie Jeffery taking out the Jan Juc Woolworths Victorian Junior Surfing Titles in stellar conditions on Sunday, May 26, and subsequently earning themselves Victorian titles.
Jan Juc Beach served up a second consecutive day of excellent conditions, with powerful two metre swells groomed by favourable offshore winds.
Known for his rail-based approach, 2018 Victorian U/16 Champion Codie made his presence known in the U/18 Boys division, claiming the final over Jan Juc’s Indi White.
Jeffery came into the event rated 14th, with his win on Sunday pushing him to the top of the leaderboard.
Jeffery locked in the final’s two highest individual scoring rides, his 15.80 two wave total (out of a possible 20) proving too much for his opponents.
“I definitely came to Juc to win, I was especially fired up when I saw how good the forecast looked,” said Jeffery.
“I love these Woolworths Junior events, this win today has given me a heap of confidence before I head north to my next events.”
In the female division, the Under 18 Girls, Cape Woolamai’s Sage Goldsbury secured her second win of the series and subsequently claimed the Victorian Under 18 Girls State Title.
Goldsbury overcame a fast start from Angela Ball of Torquay, with a dynamic lip line re-entry finish on her winning 6.67 ride.
“The Under 18 Girls division has been scarily tight this year, so to take a win and secure a spot in the Victorian Team means a lot to me,” said Goldsbury.
“I’m really looking forward to representing Australia for a second time at the 2019 ISA World Junior Titles, this state title is the first stepping stone to Team Australia in 2020 as well.”
The only surfer to win each of the three events of the Woolworths Victorian Junior Titles and secure a clean sweep of their respective division was Jan Juc’s Willis Droomer in the U/14 Boys.
Droomer’s dominance was on display from round one of the event, his lighting speed surfing carrying him to his first Victorian Title.
The Woolworths Victorian Junior Surfing Titles is a key selection criteria for the Victorian Junior Surfing Team, who will compete at the Surf Dive N Ski Australian Junior Titles at Margaret River to be held later in the year.
The Victorian Junior Surfing Team will be announced in the coming months.
Islanders win big
