THE other big event on Anzac Day was at the Iona Cricket ground. It was the match between the Leongatha/South Gippsland Kookaburras, and Iona.
Iona batted first. Their very experienced team struggled against the accurate bowling of Gary Adams, John Kerr and Andrew O’Hoy. The guile of Bob Mastin and the bounce and spin of Barry Kerr kept Iona to a modest score of 105.
Alex Miller hit the only six of the day on his way to 32 not out. Peter Felstead contributed 14.
In reply, the Kookaburras, with the help of a few new players, made light of the target. Barry Kerr 26, Peter Miller 19, and O’Hoy, Smith, Knox and John Kerr all retired with double figures.
Alex Miller was awarded Iona’s ‘Man of the Match’ and all-rounder John Kerr, the Kookaburra equivalent.
The big winner was the bush fire effected Wallhalla Cricket Club which received $810 from the day. The match was sponsored by Veterans Cricket Victoria, and Everett Seeley and Bennetts. The raffle of a cricket bat donated by Kookaburra (the sports retailer) was won by Stan Hellings, one of Iona’s experienced players.
Kookaburras and Iona on fire in bush cricket match
