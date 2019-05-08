KORUMBURRA Golf Course was blessed with wonderful weather on Monday April 29 for the finals of the SGGI ladies pennant – ideal conditions prevailed with a fine and calm 19 deg however on arrival there was a layer of fog hovering but this soon cleared.
The course was presented beautifully and the greens played their part even after a few days of rain, ‘respect’ was needed!
Anne Walker Head of SGGI Ladies Match congratulated all clubs on their pennant season and thanked everyone for the support given to each other and to South Gippsland Golf.
There were three Sections playing on the neutral course with five clubs out of nine contesting the finals – a great representation.
In Section 1 it was a win to
Meeniyan over Foster 4/1 this makes it a ‘quaddie’ of wins to the ladies in purple a fabulous effort.
The close one of the day was in Section 2 with Woorayl winning 3/2 over Phillip Island with the deciding match going to the 20th hole! This made it a back to back win for Woorayl having won Section 3 last year.
In Section 3 the matches were all very close with Foster prevailing with a 4/1 win over Wonthaggi.
Thanks was expressed on behalf of all teams by their Captains to Korumburra for the use of their course and the delicious meal provided, to the caddies for their untiring help and to all spectators for their support. Special thanks was also made to the spotters out on course, it certainly saved a lot of time in searching for the ‘strays’.
Irene Holm President of SGGI wrapped up the day by thanking Anne Walker and her Match Committee for their great work in organising not only the pennant season but for what they do for the whole of the year. She also congratulated all finalists and all South Gippsland golfers for a great 2019 pennant season.
Ladies’ pennant finals success
