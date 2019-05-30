FORMER Bass Coast Breaker Tayla Stahl has been signed by Richmond’s AFLW team.
Quick, clean and evasive Tayla Stahl has kicked 67 goals in her past 15 games, talent Richmond scouts could not ignore.
The 24-year-old played netball for most of her junior years, representing Victoria in under 18s.
“Growing up in Inverloch I spent a lot of time at the footy ground and loved football,” said Tayla.
“I got into footy for the challenge, I started up in Sydney playing for the Newtown Breakaways and then later for the Breakers.”
Bass Coast Breakers’ Ella Angarane is proud of the input the Breakers have had in developing Tayla.
“In 2017, when Tayla started at the Breakers, she was recovering from a car accident,” said Ella.
“It took her a bit to find base fitness, and get on top of some lingering injuries, but she’s always had a lot of talent with the ball.
“In her first season at the Breakers she came runner-up in the club best and fairest and league goal kicking.
“Her second season was huge as her fitness and strength increased, we won the premiership, Tayla took out the league best and fairest and league goal kicking.
“She has played mostly on the forward flank, Tayla’s got one of the biggest kicks of the side, so she was well suited to playing there.
“Tayla can gather the ball and explode putting others on the back foot like they’re in slow motion.
“It’s really exciting that the Breakers have been able to help her reach the VFLW and now the AFLW we’re super happy for her.”
Tayla will continue this season with Richmond’s VFLW and will play in the next AFLW season that starts next year.
“Playing with Richmond has been challenging, we train three times a week with a gym session after each night.”
She’s a rising Stahl
FORMER Bass Coast Breaker Tayla Stahl has been signed by Richmond’s AFLW team.