KORUMBURRA Under 12’s faced Prom Coast at Welshpool.
Burra got off to a strong start with a succession of quick goals by Sam, Zane, Emma and Mason.
During the game the coaching team switched the players around to give everyone a chance to play a different position including Sam in goals. Further goals from Mia, Quinn, Maison and Zane, saw a strong win by Burra.
Under 14s: Korumburra City Soccer Club battled it out with Prom Coast Soccer Club at Welshpool on Sunday. The under 14’s and the Mini roos played a fast-paced game and Julio Decarlo scored at the 6-minute mark, Prom Coast equalized at the 7-minute mark. Harrison Clark would also find the goals shortly after with Julio Decarlo securing a hat trick before the half finished. At half time the game was anyone’s with Korumburra holding a 4 – 2 lead. Korumburra steadied in the second half and powered on to a hard earned 8 – 4 win.
Women’s coach Andrew Halkett reflected on his team’s first win of the season.
“The team is moving in the right direction, continue to back yourselves.” said Andrew.
“To Macca and Fern, you were both fantastic, your confidence is growing and your composure on the ball is great to watch. Another great thing to see today was Rose Hurst got to play with all her girls, hope you enjoyed it Rose,” said Andrew.
Reserve Men’s Coach Dave Newton recalled some highlights of the match.
“Burra reserves ran out 4 – 0 winners against Prom Coast. Korumburra took the lead late in the first half after tireless work from Daniel Lloyd payed off with a back-post header.
“The second came shortly after the break, Thomas Sorrell pouncing on an opportunity to powerfully strike home. Aidan Richards added Burras third, but the goal of the day went to Bayley Nicholas, scoring his first ever goal with a beautiful looping shot over the goalkeeper,” said Dave.
Korumburra City thanks Prom Coast for their hospitality and the day’s competition.
