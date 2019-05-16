NYORA’S ‘Lady Saints’ thrashed their Bairnsdale opponents in Round 1 of AFL Gippsland’s women’s competition at the weekend, finishing the game 8.14.62 to 0.3.3.
The Saints travelled to Bairnsdale to kick off the 2019 season, finishing a tight first quarter with a slender six-point lead.
The team went up a gear in the second quarter to lead by 26 points at half time.
They then played a solid second half, keeping Bairnsdale scoreless and running out 59-point winners.
A great team effort and hard to single out players.
Steph Warburton and Ash Fennell were solid all day.
Cait Van Dord was dominant in ruck and at ground level.
Simone Nottman was strong across half back and leading in defensive rebounds.
Rachael McKeown and Coreen Mechielsen were both dangerous up forward and Jess Lineham was ferocious around the ball.
First gamer Fiona May also impressed, and Kristy Mowat-Moriarty was great in an unfamiliar role at centre half forward.
Next Sunday, Nyora host Morwell East at home.
Nyora: 1.3-4.5-6.8-8.14.62.
Bairnsdale: 0.3-0.3-0.3-0.3.3.
Strong start to the season
