STUDENTS at Mary Mackillop Catholic Regional College put on a moving display on the footy field, following the sudden passing of 16-year-old Campbell Ion.
Participating in interschool sports at Leongatha Secondary College last Wednesday, Mary Mac’s intermediate boys footy team played the day’s matches wearing coloured arm bands in honour of their Year 10 classmate who was tragically killed on his way to play for Dalyston Football Club on Saturday, May 4.
Ahead of their game against Wonthaggi Secondary College, the Mary Mac boys also observed a moment’s silence for Campbell, whose family resides in Wonthaggi.
According to a post on Mary Mackillop’s official Facebook page, the Mary Mac boys won the game “for Campbell”.
Tribute to Campbell
