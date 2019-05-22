ON Friday, May 10, three teams from Wonthaggi Secondary College (WSC) made their way to Morwell for the Gippsland volleyball finals.
The intermediate boys were against some well-trained teams to lose all three of their games.
The intermediate girls took a bit to warm up in their first game, going down in the first set to Lakes Entrance SC.
After a change of sides, the girls found their rhythm and took out the second and third set to claim the win.
Game two for the girls was against Traralgon College, going down two sets to one.
The third and final game was a must win for St Thomas Aquinas to still give them a chance to progress through to state finals.
The girls won in straight sets but had an anxious wait for the last game in their pool.
Within the pool, three teams all finished the day on two wins and one loss. Unfortunately, a countback of sets for and against meant WSC missed out by one set. Great effort by the girls regardless of this result.
The Year 7 girls came out firing in their first game. Some great serving on display allowed the girls to hold serve for a large number of points to become eventual winners against Lakes Entrance SC.
The girls took off from where they left off for game two and had another straight sets win against Kurnai College.
With the state finals in sight, the team needed to focus on their final game against Neerim District SC – who also had two wins for the day.
The girls had continued to improve and effectively work together more and more throughout the day to once again take the win in straight sets.
Well done to all teams on representing WSC and good luck to the Year 7 girls who will be competing at the state titles in mid-November.
You just got served
ON Friday, May 10, three teams from Wonthaggi Secondary College (WSC) made their way to Morwell for the Gippsland volleyball finals.