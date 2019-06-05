THEY’VE fought the good fight. Tried to go with tradition and retain the aesthetic of cool, grass greens.
But, in the end, pragmatism won the day, as it will always do, and the club has wholeheartedly embraced the idea of synthetic greens and the wonderful opportunities it presents of year-round, day and night bowls.
Although not this week… brrrr!
According to a bowls report by Marilyn Cox last week: “Work is steadily rolling along with the preparation of the laying of the synthetic greens. A huge amount of work has been carried out, mostly under and around the surface. Recently a working bee was held on the Saturday so thanks to those who attended and helped out.
The weather has not been helpful when a massive amount of concrete has to be poured and laid. There has been no date set as yet but the end of June should be a target.
Recently the AGM was held in Wonthaggi and Trevor Teer is once again our President. Trevor on the night read out reports and the night was well attended and the members were enthusiastic to put their hand up for roles in the club to make it a successful bowling club.
Although we cannot play at this point in time, Fridays are busy with bingo held every Friday at the Wonthaggi Workmen’s Club. Tickets go on sale at 12 noon and eyes down at 1pm.
Members and guests are welcome to meet at the club rooms on a Friday for a social get together at 4pm with drinks, snacks and raffles to be held.
The annual presentation night also held recently with bowlers receiving awards for competitions played throughout the season. Trevor Teer handed out the awards to the winners.
An unusual winning combination was husband and wife Garry and Joan Clarkson separately winning the Men’s and Women’s Championship, equally unusual is the runners-up were also a husband and wife combination in Fred and Julie Kellow.
The Sentinel-Times would also like to apologise to the Wonthaggi Bowls Club and their scribe Marilyn Cox for leaving their report out in recent weeks. A simple glitch in the system was responsible but hopefully we have it sorted. Happy bowling!
Bowls bonanza for Wonthaggi
THEY’VE fought the good fight. Tried to go with tradition and retain the aesthetic of cool, grass greens.