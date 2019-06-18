A BEAUTIFUL sunny day at Cowes greeted the Bass Coast Breakers for their round seven clash against 2018 Division One premiers Eastern Devils.
With four new players this week, players on the bench to rotate and great support from the Phillip Island crowd, the team was excited about the challenge ahead.
The Devils are a very experienced team having player in the VFLW two season ago. With this in mind coaches Tess Angarane and Sophie Bolding stressed to the team the importance of focusing on the things the Breakers do well and maintaining effort for four quarters.
The Devils played an impressive style of football moving the ball into space and hitting leading targets in the forward line.
The Breakers were competitive around clearances thanks to strong ruck work by Taz Orgill directing the ball down to the run of Sophie Bolding.
Recruit Sarah Alweyn played a great game backing herself, providing some run and carry.
With the ball spending a lot of time in the Devils forward line, Lucy Vernon and Hannah Mills read the ball well cutting it off with some great intercept marks across half back.
Jess Bolding also continued her good form on the wing finding lots of the ball.
Playing such a strong opposition, the Breakers chose to continue to attack all game rather than roll back numbers and clog up the Devils’ forward line.
Kasey Guttridge and Laura Kew presented well across half forward and allowed the Breakers to get it into their forward 50 throughout the whole game. however the strong Devils defence meant scores were hard to come by.
Next week’s game will see the Breakers take on St Kilda Sharks at Dalyston Recreation Reserve starting at 2.30pm on Sunday, June 23.
Final scores Eastern Devils 25.15 defeated Bass Coast Breakers 0.0.
Best Players: Sophie Bolding, Taryn Orgill, Ella Angarane, Lucy Vernon, Sarah Alweyn, and Hannah Mills.