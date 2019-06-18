YOU could feel the sigh of relief from Captain Maree Anderson and President Leonie Bentick when Wednesday, June 5, dawned a fine (no rain) and calm (no southerly gales from the Arctic), so the 2019 Ladies Championships could be finalised and celebrated without causing more delay with the scheduled events.
The ground staff worked miracles to having the course in Championship condition which was appreciated by all the ladies.
While there are a couple of new faces being feted as the 2019 Champions each grade had a different story to tell as to the outcome.
Marg Johnson took a 5 shot lead into the final round but Anne Walker played a hot 9 holes to turn only 2 shots off the pace.
Marg was able to play some steady golf to have her dream answered of earning her membership to the “Championship Club” of Wonthaggi Golf with 270 gross.
Geraldine Prentice set her B Grade Championship on a great foundation taking a 7 shot lead into the final round and was never headed, ending with a final score of 283.
But the exciting story was in C Grade where a runner from behind took out the glory as Anne Poulton made up a 6 shot deficit to win the championship on count back from Leonie Bentick with 332.
Other results in the Championships Events – Runners Up Champions, A Grade Anne Walker 275, B Grade Jan Beaumont 289 and Leonie Bentick 332.
Handicap winners 54 holes, A Grade Marg Johnson (12) 234, B Grade Geraldine Prentice (22) 217, and C Grade Anne Poulton (33) 233.
Pearl Kewming Award (best 54 holes net any grade) Geraldine Prentice 217, L & M Taylor award A Poulton.
Thanks to our generous sponsors TS Constructions & Viridian Financial Group the champions were rewarded with some lovely prizes to remember their achievements and the Wonthaggi Club for their support in providing a lovely meal from the new kitchen at “The Clubhouse”.
There was also a daily medal event for June and there was a great score by Catherine Bolding 92 (20) 72 net to win B Grade and the Monthly Medal with only 25 puts she took out that prize as well.
A Grade was won by Anne Walker 88 (13) 75 net with consecutive birdies on the 4th and 5th, C Grade was won by Anne Poulton 109 (33) 76 net on c/b. Scratch was won by Marg Johnson 88 on c/b.
NTP were all bare, too hard to hit!
BDL: Ivy Ruby 75, Marg Johnson 76, Geraldine Prentice 77, Robyn Wilkinson 77, Pam Hanley 77, Jan Beaumont 78, Sev Piasente 78, and Sharon Patullo 78.
Champion golfers
