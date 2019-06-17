TODAY, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 is expected to be the day when Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek brings the curtain down on the strife-torn South Gippsland Shire Council.
Although tight-lipped about such a prospect yesterday, the Minister has just three days before the parliament’s winter recess to make his move.
If, as expected, the Minister does go ahead and sack the council today, he will first move to table the Commission of Inquiry report and the Municipal Monitor’s report when both houses of State Parliament open at 12 noon today.
It is likely the Minister will brief relevant people before the matter is introduced into the Upper House where he is a Member.
If as expected, he does move to dismiss the council, the Minister is likely to bring on a vote as soon as possible, with only three sitting days to complete the business and some uncertainty about how the Opposition will approach the move, given general concerns about the new Local Government Act and the failure of the Minister to bring that matter to a head.
The Minister has long been concerned about poor governance and reports of bullying at the South Gippsland Shire Council.
When appointing the Commission of Inquiry recently he said:
“I am very concerned at what is going on at the South Gippsland Shire, the Commission – which has inquisitorial powers – will get to the bottom of it and I will table the findings in the Parliament.”
“Like the ratepayers and residents of South Gippsland, I want a stable Council that functions effectively, governs well, delivers the services the community needs and represents the area.”
It is believed the botched appointment of a CEO and Acting CEO was of particular concern to the Minister.
If as expected he does take action today, it’s likely proposed late changes to the Council Budget, where a rate reduction of 3 per cent has been foreshadowed will not take place.
The Mayor Cr Don Hill may well be in State Parliament today when all this is taking place, having accepted an invitation to attend a ‘Library Changes Lives’ reception for Local Government representatives in the Federation Room between 10.30am and 12 noon.