FIVE athletes from the Leongatha Little Athletics Club competed at the Regional Cross Country Carnival at Edwin Flack Reserve, Berwick on Saturday, June 22.
In overcast and at times drizzly conditions, all athletes performed exceptionally well. All Leongatha athletes that competed finished in the top 10 of their respective age groups, and qualified for the State Cross Country Championships which will be held in August.
In the Under 9 Girls, Rachel Denbrok managed a podium finish achieving 3rd place, followed by Lacy McNaughton in 5th place.
Under 10 Girl Ella White placed 4th; Under 11 Girl Ana Heneghan placed 9th; and Under 13 Boy Oscar Murdoch placed 5th.
Congratulations to all athletes and best of luck in the State Championships in August.
Exceptional performances
FIVE athletes from the Leongatha Little Athletics Club competed at the Regional Cross Country Carnival at Edwin Flack Reserve, Berwick on Saturday, June 22.