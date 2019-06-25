THE Korumburra “Metricon” Wildcats came away with 4 wins at home to make it 6 out of 7 wins from Friday night’s Victorian Junior Basketball League games.
The 12 Boys reclaimed top spot on the Division 2 ladder, narrowly defeating a very competent scoring Sandringham 3 team (34-33).
With Sandringham shooting 3 x 3 pointers prior to the three-quarter time break, the Korumburra boys were trailing by 4 points going into the final term, but came out strong demonstrating strong team defence which forced Sandringham to turn over the ball.
Korumburra managing to get a steal and score the final 2 points with only seconds left, giving Korumburra a 1 point win.
Xavier Osmond and James ‘Kobe’ Tuckett were strong for Korumburra both scoring in double digits.
The 14.1 Boys hosted the Melbourne Tigers, and with the Tigers having won the first encounter the Wildcats were keen to turn the tables at home.
It was a tight game with a number of lead changes in the first half. The third quarter saw the Wildcats on a run and finished the quarter with a 44 – 32 lead.
This lead was maintained until the last few minutes of the final quarter when the Tigers made a charge and gave the Wildcats a fright, however the Wildcats held on for a 52-47 win. It was a great team win with all players contributing.
The 14.2 Boys came to play at home against Chelsea, notching up an 8-point win (38-30). Although a lot smaller, our opponents had plenty of speed to make up for it.
Anthony Petropoulos strong as usual on defence along with Julian Callahan and Archie Fixter helped to slow our opponents.
Chelsea challenged all the way until the Wildcats boys finished off nicely with a clutch three from Tom Vermuillen and a successful floater from Isaac Savona sealed the game.
The 14 Girls started the game scoring the first goal and then had a flat moment only to score a few free throws and trail 4 to 9 at the first break with the opposition pressing well on
the ball.
The second saw the Wildcats peg things back to trail 11 to 13 girls at half time with goals starting to drop. The third quarter was tight again in a great defensive game between the two teams.
It went down to the wire with the Wildcats being two points up in the last 20 seconds, only to see Melbourne score and leave it all tied up 30 each at the final buzzer. Everyone contributed to the game.
The Wildcats 16 Girls played Nunawading 2, who were situated in a similar position on the ladder to Korumburra.
The game was very physical and Nunawading proved to be a bit bigger and stronger on thenight. Proud of Korumburra’s effort to fight out the game in tough conditions. Final scores Nunawading 68 to Korumburra 29.
The 16 Boys started strong and continued increasing their lead throughout.
Some good rebounding by the Wildcat talls and with all boys shooting well, they controlled the game from start to finish. Training must be paying off, a great team effort beating the top team 61-40.
With 4 players unavailable, the undermanned 18 Boys took a 9-point lead into the quarter time break and controlled the game to the end.
The highly talented Tigers never went away but some patient offense and aggressive defence saw the Wildcats finish with a 12-point victory 70 to 58. Keith Robinson and Luis D’Angelo scored 27 points each whilst Brodie Mabilia (14 points) worked hard in the paint.
This week’s games – Friday June 28: 12.1 Boys v Ringwood Hawks at home at 7.40pm; 14.1 Boys v Broadmeadows Broncos at home at 8.40pm; 14.2 Boys v Frankston Blues at home at 7.40pm; 14.1 Girls v Camberwell Dragons at Balwyn at 7.30pm; 16.1 Girls v Broadmeadows Broncos at Broadmeadows at 8.40pm; 16.1 Boys v Frankston Blues at Frankston at 8.40pm; and 18.1 Boys v Kilsyth Cobras at home at 8.40pm.
