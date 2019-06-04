By Geoff Wyatt
POOWONG welcomed Lang Lang on Saturday in fine conditions and the ground was good considering the weather we had for the week.
Poowong welcomed back Chris Doria and Hayden Wallis up from the thirds replacing Mitch Cochrane who was a late withdrawal.
Hayden is one of two thirds’ players in the side, the other is Jai Newcombe.
With Josh McNally and Mitch Vant’Hof from last year’s thirds playing we have a very young side, the two Loughridge boys were playing in earlier games.
Unfortunately, last week’s best player Ash Waterstone was injured early. He joins Corey Batt, Mitch Cochrane and Josh Harvey – to name a few on the sidelines.
Poowong kicked to the Nyora end – there was no advantage, Poowong took the ball forward kicking a point then another shot went out of bounds.
Lang Lang rebounded and kicked the first goal of the game. From the bounce Poowong went forward with Jai Newcombe marking and kicking Poowong’s first.
Lang Lang added three points and Poowong two points before a handball from Trevor Hooker found Joseph Bisognin in the square for Poowong’s second.
Poowong cane out hard at the start of the second quarter, first adding a point before Hayden Wallis kicked his first goal in senior football; Jai Newcombe then added a point from a mark from a chain of passes.
Lang Lang added a point and then a goal from a ball up and they were back in the game. Jameel Knecht passed to Jack Hazendonk for Poowong’s fourth, Lang Lang failed to score from a 50-metre penalty and Poowong took the ball down the ground for a point.
Poowong then added five goals quickly thanks to Jack Hazendonk and Jai Newcombe from good passes. Chris Doria a good running goal around the boundary then goals to Trevor Hooker and James Doria.
Lang Lang came out determined after half time adding a goal followed by three points before Poowong added two points from set shots, then Jack Hazendonk marked at the end of the square for Poowong’s 10th.
Both sides added a point before a pass to Jai Newcombe resulted in a goal and then two points.
Lang Lang were still working hard and added their fourth goal before a 50-metre penalty to Trevor Hooker on the three-quarter time siren resulted in Poowong’s 12th goal and a 51-point lead at three quarter time.
To Lang Lang’s credit they outscored Poowong in the fourth quarter adding five goals two points, to Poowong’s three goals five points.
Lang Lang worked hard and passed the ball well and pressured Poowong’s defence.
Poowong moved the ball well and there were some good passes to the forwards, but they must tighten up on the opposition as Lang Lang made a lot of passes unchecked in the last quarter.
Next week we travel to Nyora for the Demon Cup.
The luncheon and comedian went off well on Sunday so congratulations to all involved in the day, takes a lot of work by volunteers to prepare everything as it does in running the club on a Saturday; coaches, gate keepers, trainers, water boys, goal umpires, boundary umpires, canteen workers, time keepers to name a few. Thanks to everyone involved.