HE’S no stranger to success in the world of clay target shooting, and Koonwarra’s Jack Stockdale recently added even more achievements to an ever-growing list.
Jack won the Tim Forsyth Award for Sporting Excellence at Gippsland Sports Academy’s recent presentation night at the Premiere Function Centre in Traralgon.
One of four major awards presented on the night, the Tim Forsyth Award was presented to Jack because, throughout 2018, he demonstrated “a high work ethic by setting realistic goals and training appropriately to achieve a high standard”.
Jack was also recognised for being a good sport “always encouraging and inspiring others”.
“Jack’s record speaks for itself,” said the academy’s executive officer, Anita Pistrin.
“He continues to shoot great scores under pressure and is always pushing himself to achieve his personal best.”
Over a relatively brief career, Jack has achieved multiple successes on the national and international stage, including two first placings at the World Skeet Shooting Championships in October 2018.
At 18 years old, he was youngest person to qualify for the Victorian Skeet Hall of Fame in June 2018.
Earlier this month, he was awarded the Australian Clay Target Association’s prestigious Skeet Hall of Fame Adrian Cousens Medal.
