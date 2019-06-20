WONTHAGGI Table Tennis teams enjoyed a successful three days at the Victorian Country Championships (held in Bendigo) over the Queen’s Birthday holiday weekend.
Two of the four teams came home with shields and medals. Altogether, players collected a tally of ten medals.
The Donohue family team of Denis, Irene, Jack and Charley won the E4 shield – going through undefeated, even though they were graded fourth.
Jack went on to win two other medals – the Family Doubles runners up with his dad Andrew, and leading player in E4.
Wonthaggi’s second team, Braden Andrighetto, Bayley Poynton-Jessup, John Colomiere, came in third against tough opposition.
It was Bayley and John’s first Victorian Country Championship and they definitely played well.
Braden also competed in the individual events to win a runner-up medal in the E Grade singles final against a Nationals junior competitor, Amber Gower. A fantastic effort from Braden and a big ratings jump.
Wonthaggi’s fourth team, consisting of Nancy Pattinson, Callum Martin and Tanja Kahl, were undefeated against Yarrawonga, Shepparton, Melton and Traralgon.
It was a first Victorian Championship event for Tanja and Callum. Nancy won leading player in the section.
The top Wonthaggi team of Bruce Harmer, Luke Anstey, Justin Licis defeated Melton, Geelong and Bendigo 9-2 and the eventual shield winner Sunbury 6-5, but lost to Mornington 4-7.
On a countback they came in third despite winning more games throughout the three days than any other team. The dreaded countback!
Their matches were first class table tennis with many interested spectators.
For information on local competition, junior coaching or social table tennis in Wonthaggi phone 5674 4628.
They’re country champions
